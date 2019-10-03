Geekiest Show Ever 318 – A is for Apple …Or Amazon

In this episode we start out talking about the newest hardware from Amazon. From some Alex wearables to new or improved Echo hardware there was lots to talk about. From there we moved on to discussing IOS 13/iPadOS. We listed some of the pluses and minuses of the new release along with a little on podcast testing.

Next we move on to our picks. First Melissa is looking for the best iPhone/Apple watch charging stand. She’s not quite sure if this is it yet but it does look good. Speaking of looks Elisa likes the All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with it’s digital read out on the side for time or temp display. Finally Mike is going environmental in his own way with a solar powered phone charger and flashlight.

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com