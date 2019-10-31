Essential Apple Podcast 153: We broke the internet!

This show is dedicated to the memory of my friend Adrian who died uexpectedly on the 28th aged 64. RIP.

Recorded 27th October 2019

This week it’s Diwali (the festival of lights), there is more “not news” than news, Tim Cook talked about diversity, being gay, and more. iPod turned 18, Amiga 1200 turned 27, Google proved Quantum computing is real, and I was joined by Steve (@nibsUK) Leach from the Mac&Forth podcast to pick over these fragments… And we broke the internet… Well my internet went out for 3 HOURS in the middle of this show, so forgive me if I was a bit off my stride in the second half. Also I am a bit later than I like posting this – a family friend died unexpectedly on Monday and as you can imagine that sort of messed me up a bit.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

On this week’s show:

STEVE LEACH

On Twitter as @nibsUK

On most other social media as nibsUK

Regular member of the Mac&Forth Podcast

APPLE

No sign of an Apple Event…

iPod turns 18

Apple advises iPhone 5 owners to update to iOS 10.3.4 by November 3 — AppleInsider

Trapped hikers rescued after Apple Watch automatically calls 911 – Fox News Autoplaying Video!!!

Tim Cook talks diversity, being gay and more – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Quantum computing’s ‘Hello World’ moment – TechCrunch

Google snuck an augmented reality ad onto the back of the Pixel 4 box – Mashable

First 100% electric black cab for 120 years launches in London – The Guardian

Amiga A1200 is 27

SECURITY & PRIVACY

NordVPN confirms it was hacked – TechCrunch

Microsoft has a new way to keep your computer’s firmware from being hacked – Engadget

Anti-surveillance mask lets you pass as someone else – CNet

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Pixelmator Pro on sale for 50% off. Currently $19.99 – Mac App Store

Acorn from Flying Meat is also on sale at 50% off Currently $14.99 – Mac App Store

The New DxO PhotoLab is Aimed at Adobe Lightroom and Capture One – The Photoblographer

4K projector turns any wall into theater-quality screen from inches away — Ars Technica

Nemo’s Hardware Store (50:03)

H2O Audio Interval Swim Headphones for Apple Watch $100 USD – Amazon $120 USD

