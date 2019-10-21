Essential Apple Podcast 152: Looking forward to Luminar 4 with Alex Tsepko

Recorded 20th October 2019
This week Apple said iOS 13 reached 50% adoption, Apple TV appeared on Roku, iPhoto finally reached the end of the road. Google told us why the Pixel 4 isn’t 5G, Adobe say Photoshop for iPad will appear this year, and Pebble watches are still living on due to the “Rebble Alliance”. Meanwhile the US finally gave up on 8“ floppy disks… But more important than all that stuff Simon is joined by Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum, to talk about what’s in store for Luminar 4 due for release November 18th.
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- We had four licences for BeLight’s new vector application Amadine to give away. Names out of the hat were:
- Alan Vickers, Dan Murphy, Bart Busschots and Guy Serle!
- Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!
- Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Slacker @MacJim has started up a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show:
ALEX TSEPKO
- @Alex_Tsepko on Twitter
- @SkylumSoftware on Twitter
- Skylum Photography on Facebook
- Skylum.com
- Special Early Bird pre order deal
- Special Early Bird pre order upgrade offer
- If you are in New York 24th to 26th October you can visit Luminar at the PhotoPlus Expo, Javits Convention Center, New York.
APPLE
- Half of all iPhones already on iOS 13 less than a month since release — Digital Trends
- The Complete Guide to Using External Storage on iOS and iPadOS – Flip It
- Luna Display Introduces Mac-to-Mac Mode Allowing Nearly Any Mac to Be Used as Secondary Display — MacRumors
- Apple TV App Available on Roku Starting Today – Mac Rumors
- Apple takes iPhoto round the back of the barn – if that pains you then check out GrowlyBird Photo
TECHNOLOGY
- Google explains why it didn’t release a 5G version of the Pixel 4 — BGR
- How Pebble smartwatches are getting a second life. All thanks to the Rebble Alliance – The Verge
- US military will no longer use floppy disks to coordinate nuke launches – Flip It
- Adobe Committed to Releasing Photoshop for iPad in 2019, Some Features Won’t Be Available at Launch – Flip It
- A comment via Affinity Tutorials on Twitter
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Private Internet Access limited time discount offer – PIA
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- How to get visitors on to your home wi-fi easily – BBC News
- TL; DR – Basically put your login details into a QR code, print it out and put it where people can scan it…
- Twitter app returns to Mac (as a Catalyst App) – Mac App Store
- If anyone had previously considered and discounted Backblaze as an online backup option due to the 30-day file retention limit, you may be interested to know you can now opt to extend that to either 1 year or unlimited for an additional cost. Extending to the 1 year limit costs an extra $2 over the usual $5 for each computer. Going to unlimited is the same $2 plus half a cent per GB per month for anything over a year old — that’s $5 per TB per month. (Allister’s affiliate link that gives us you and him a free month if you sign up.)
Nemo’s Hardware Store (56:37)
- Cleer Audio Flow II Wired or Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Google Assistant.
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…
- ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Spotify / Soundcloud / YouTube / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.