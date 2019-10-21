Essential Apple Podcast 152: Looking forward to Luminar 4 with Alex Tsepko

Recorded 20th October 2019

This week Apple said iOS 13 reached 50% adoption, Apple TV appeared on Roku, iPhoto finally reached the end of the road. Google told us why the Pixel 4 isn’t 5G, Adobe say Photoshop for iPad will appear this year, and Pebble watches are still living on due to the “Rebble Alliance”. Meanwhile the US finally gave up on 8“ floppy disks… But more important than all that stuff Simon is joined by Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum, to talk about what’s in store for Luminar 4 due for release November 18th.

On this week’s show:

ALEX TSEPKO

APPLE

Half of all iPhones already on iOS 13 less than a month since release — Digital Trends

The Complete Guide to Using External Storage on iOS and iPadOS – Flip It

Luna Display Introduces Mac-to-Mac Mode Allowing Nearly Any Mac to Be Used as Secondary Display — MacRumors

Apple TV App Available on Roku Starting Today – Mac Rumors

Apple takes iPhoto round the back of the barn – if that pains you then check out GrowlyBird Photo

TECHNOLOGY

Google explains why it didn’t release a 5G version of the Pixel 4 — BGR

How Pebble smartwatches are getting a second life. All thanks to the Rebble Alliance – The Verge

US military will no longer use floppy disks to coordinate nuke launches – Flip It

Adobe Committed to Releasing Photoshop for iPad in 2019, Some Features Won’t Be Available at Launch – Flip It A comment via Affinity Tutorials on Twitter



SECURITY & PRIVACY

Private Internet Access limited time discount offer – PIA

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to get visitors on to your home wi-fi easily – BBC News TL; DR – Basically put your login details into a QR code, print it out and put it where people can scan it…

Twitter app returns to Mac (as a Catalyst App) – Mac App Store

If anyone had previously considered and discounted Backblaze as an online backup option due to the 30-day file retention limit, you may be interested to know you can now opt to extend that to either 1 year or unlimited for an additional cost. Extending to the 1 year limit costs an extra $2 over the usual $5 for each computer. Going to unlimited is the same $2 plus half a cent per GB per month for anything over a year old — that’s $5 per TB per month. (Allister’s affiliate link that gives us you and him a free month if you sign up.)

Nemo’s Hardware Store (56:37)

Cleer Audio Flow II Wired or Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Google Assistant.

