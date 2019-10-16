Essential Apple Podcast 151: DTP for amateurs

Recorded 13th October 2019

This week Catalina went public – kind of by night with no announcements or anything and surprisingly has bugs and traps for the unwary, who knew?. Simon moved immediately to the 15.1 beta because let’s face it Catalina is old hat to him… Apple were forced by/caved in to China over apps for Hong Kong. Some more on AR glasses and a special discussion on DTP for amateurs on a budget.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Catalina arrived… Why macOS Catalina is breaking so many apps, and what to do about it — The Verge

Apple to release augmented reality glasses that will allow people to put iPhone messages on their face soon, report claims — The Independent

Hong Kong protests: Apple pulls tracking app after China criticism – The Guardian Apple pulls apps from its China store regarding Hong Kong – CBS News



DESKTOP PUBLISHING

Pages – Mac App Store (Free for most Mac users)

Swift Publisher – Mac App Store £20 UK

Publisher Lite and Plus – Mac App Store (Free with IAP or £20 UK)

iStudio Publisher – Mac App Store (£18 UK)

Affinity Publisher – Mac App Store or Direct (£49 UK)

Cheap Imposter – cheapimpostor.com ($35 US)

Create Booklet 2 – Mac App Store (£20 UK)

Issuu – www.issuu.com

Free pictures and graphics… just search but try: freevector.com clipart-library.com allfree-clipart.com pixabay.com pxhere.com unsplash.com

Nemo’s Hardware Store (17:59)

Pocket Laser Distance Measurer by Arrow Fastener via The Grommet

Ultra-Bright Collapsible LED Lanterns by Vont via The Grommet I own a couple of these, and they are small, lightweight and VERY, VERY bright! – Simon



