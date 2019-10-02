Essential Apple Podcast 149: “Let’s Talk” … to Bart Busschots

Recorded 22nd September 2019

After a couple of weeks or more of guests and not bothering to look at the news Simon is joined by Bart Busschots of the Let’s Talk podcasts, Taming the Terminal, Programming by Stealth, Nosillacast and more, to poke a stick at a few things that caught their interest over the last couple of weeks. Including the Checkm8 vulnerability, and a video from the Apple archive that is an absolute gem.

Also in case you missed it last time BeLight Software kindly gifted us four licences for Amadine to give away last week so get your entries in for your chance to win a copy!

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple Arcade goes live and Donny started a Twitter account to do mini game reviews as he tests them out. @AarcadeReviews and a website Aarcade Reviews

Apple lets you extend your iPhone warranty forever – Mashable Apple just turned its extended warranty for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch into a monthly subscription – The Verge

Allister Jenks (@zkarj) decided to start a new “quick take” series on (one of) his blog(s), inspired by Scott Willsey’s WTF Weekly. And I quote “sometimes I will think of Mark when having a good old rant” and it will go by the name of Echoes

TECHNOLOGY

Windows 10 problems are ruining Microsoft’s reputation – and the damage can’t be underestimated — TechRadar

Pocket Casts is making its podcast app free and launching a subscription service – The Verge

Amazon stuff – The Verge [I still say it should have been the Echo Microdot!!!! – Simon]

SECURITY & PRIVACY

New Checkm8 jailbreak released for all iOS devices running A5 to A11 chips – ZDNet

At least it is a “hands on” vulnerability and according to ZDNet it isn’t persistent –

Cloudflare’s free Warp VPN now available for all users – 9to5 Mac Cloudflare explained. Not a true VPN but will protect you on public WiFi – Cloudflare

Ghostery Midnight – Giving you control of trackers at the device level. Coming Fall 2019 – Ghostery

Firefox is testing a VPN, and you can try it right now – The Verge

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

This is worth the watch… you won’t see Tim Cook doing this on the stage… The Macintosh Portable Introduction – September 20, 1989

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Gruber on the Samuel L Jackson voice for the Amazon Echo Celebrity Voices Coming to Alexa: Replacing Alexa’s voice with Samuel L. Jackson’s? With an explicit option? Hell yes, sign me up – The Verge

Nemo’s Hardware Store (55:55)

