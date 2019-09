4th Geeky Lady Tom Schmidt joins Elisa and Vicki to talk about Apple’s latest announcements of iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.



iOS 13 releases September 19

watchOS releases September 19

Apple Arcade releases September 19

iPad OS releases September 30

Catalina releases October

Apple TV + releases November 1

