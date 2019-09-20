iOS 13 is rolling out, and David has upgraded his iPhone, while Tim waits. The Panasonic TZ40 is the newest old item David is spending money on, as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite. We want your feedback! Theshow@techfanpodcast.com!
Publishing since 1995
iOS 13 is rolling out, and David has upgraded his iPhone, while Tim waits. The Panasonic TZ40 is the newest old item David is spending money on, as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite. We want your feedback! Theshow@techfanpodcast.com!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.