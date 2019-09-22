MyMac Podcast 771: Release the Sounds

iOS 13 is out and the GMen have things to way about it. Also Apple Arcade can now be experienced but just on the smallest possible screen. They both also probably want new iPhones, but won’t admit it.

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Da Vinci film editor free

Gaz’s Pick: Amphetamine a bit like Caffeine but different 😉

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on TwitterGaz@mymac.comGazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link

