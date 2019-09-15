MyMac Podcast 770: Are you getting it

Disasterish birthday and crappy vaca plus too bust at work makes Guy a sad boy, but Gaz and Apple is here to cheer him up with new stuff…that he doesn’t want to buy. The GMen talk a lot about that Apple event because that’s what they do.

Guy’s Pick: Free professional level video editor? Whaaa? Olive video editor.

Gaz’s Pick: Luminar3 on the MAC currently 28.99 yes there is a version 4 coming out but this is a great app that can integrate with photos, you can buy a package which includes version 4 when it comes out but I think that version 3 is a cracker and worth the money if you want a good tool to mess with your photos on your Mac.

