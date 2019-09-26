Let’s Talk Photography 72: Atmospheric Optics

In this solo show Bart walks through some of the cool effects that often go un-noticed in the skies above our heads. We should all be keeping an eye out for these phenomena so we can photograph them as and when they appear. There’s so much more going on up there than rainbows! You’ll find detailed show notes at https://lets-talk.ie/ltp72. Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod

Show notes available at https://lets-talk.ie/ltp72

Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/ltpod



Links:

Let’s Talk Photography: http://www.lets-talk.ie/photo @LTPod http://www.flickr.com/groups/lets-talk-photo/

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots http://www.flickr.com/photos/bbusschots/