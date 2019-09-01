Let’s Talk Apple 72: August 2019

This month Bart is joined by Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple Podcast and Nick Rilley. The show starts with four followup stories from previous month — Spotify getting Siri integration, AppleCard’s US launch, the on-going US-China trade war, and a positive end to the Siri Grading kerfuffle. Next are a few notable numbers and some HR news. The three main stories are a mixed month for Apple and security, a mixed month for Apple’s complex relationship with indie repair shops, and Tim Cook and 180 other CEOs committing to a broader view of corporate responsibility. The show ends with some quick Apple-related stories that made the news during August.

