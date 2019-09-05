Geekiest Show Ever 316 – Are You Being Served

Elisa is gone this week so it’s just Mike and Melissa talking about servers. First Mike tells about the Tonido server he uses to access file from outside the house and share files with other people. Then he tells about using a Plex server to organize his photos, movies and Tv collection. Melissa then compares that to Apple TV.

Tonido

Plex Tv

Apple Tv

