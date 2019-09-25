Essential Apple Podcast 148: BeLight – no need to feel sheepish

Recorded 22nd September 2019

This week the news was of course dominated by the new iPhones, Apple Watch 5, and all that. As Simon doesn’t have any of those he doesn’t really have anything more to say on the matter… but fear not! This week he is joined by Tanya Vert from BeLight Software the makers of Live Home 3D, Swift Publisher, Amadine, ArtText, Letters, Image Tricks and more. They talk about the development and launch of Amadine, the future of BeLight’s applications, Beta testing, the need to “draw a line in the sand”, why they chose to recently “sunset” some apps and generally have a good old natter. And after we stopped recording Tanya kindly gifted us four licences for Amadine to give away!

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

We have four licences for BeLight’s new vector application Amadine to give away. Email the show on essentialapple@sudomail.com to put your name in the hat. Winners will be announced in a month’s time!

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount! Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has started up a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

TANYA VERT

Find them at belightsoft.com

On Facebook

Follow them on Twitter as @BeLightSoftware

Videos and Tutorials on YouTube

Examples and inspiration on Pinterest

Nemo’s Hardware Store

No store this week as Nemo is off travelling in search of new Hardware Store goodies again!

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: