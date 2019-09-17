Essential Apple Podcast 147: Affinity – a ten year labour of love!

Recorded 15th September 2019

Simon is still afflicted with a stuffed up nose but never mind – this week he and Donny are joined by Ashley Hewson the CEO of Serif to talk about the hit Affinity Suite, Listen carefully and I think Ashley might even have given us a little bit of a scoop!

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount! Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has started up a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

DONNY YANKELLOW

@rtteachr on Twitter

Find his work at hedgehogalley.com (http://hedgehogalley.com/)

Find his stuff in iBooks, a load of sticker packs in the App Store under Donny Yankellow and DesignBundles.net as Skrbly

Skrbly Studio on YouTube

Skrbly Store

Skrbly Studio (Anyone can Draw) – App Store

Kiddims on Graphite Comics

Life is Random on Graphite Comics

2FunDads

Search for Yankellow on the App Store/Books for Stickers and other work

ASHLEY HEWSON

Find them at www.affinity.serif.com

Follow them on Twitter as @affinitybyserif

Affinity have 30% off the two workbooks (and are chucking in a free T-shirt if you use the special link) for a limited time… You have to use this link if you are interested – but that is the Photo Workbook and/or the Designer Workbook for £25.99 each for a limited period.

Nemo’s Hardware Store (48:09)

ChargeHub HomeBase Power Bank Docking Station – Limitless Innovations – $60 US Direct

ChargeHubGO+ Power Bank with Wireless Charging Pad, USB Charging Port, and 2 Built-in Cables – Limitless Innovations – $40 US Direct tThe same size as an X or XS phone, you just press a little black side button to turn on the battery then set your iPhone onto it and wireless charging begins. This is brilliant, even with a case on my X phone. And there are indeed THREE output ports: standard flat USB, USB-micro, and USB-C, in addition to the tucked-in Lightning and micro USB cables that are so versatile. NEMO

Galaxy Black Reflective Sneaker Duffel – Hex Brand – $160 US / £177 UK

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: