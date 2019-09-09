Essential Apple Podcast 146: It’s a kind of magic

Recorded 8th September 2019

Simon is struck down with a miserable sinus infection but as no one else is free he stuffs Kleenex up his nose and soldiers on because this week’s guest is Mike Bombich of Carbon Copy Cloner fame who has come to help explain some of the disk changes in Catalina, alterations to APFS and how he has re-engineered CCC to cope with those changes. Not much other news of import really as everyone is waiting for Tuesday and the column inches are all given over to rumours, speculation and worse still telling us how the 2020 iPhones will be so much better than the ones we are about to see released.

MIKE BOMBICH

APPLE

US orders Apple to identify users of rifle scope app – Cult of Mac Defense Department wants Apple, Google to reveal names of gun scope app users, report says — CNet

Looks like the attack was only directed at a very small section of Chinese population: Apple, angry at Google, hits back at hack claims – BBC

Private Messaging Apps ‘Scrambling’ to Overhaul Software Following Apple Privacy Changes — MacRumors

Is Your iPad Pro Suffering from ‘Backlight Bleeding’? Apple May Replace It for Free – iDrop News

Apple tracking tags might be far easier to find than Tile – Cult of Mac Apple’s rumored tracker said to be much more precise than Tile – iMore



TECHNOLOGY

Worldwide Server Market Revenue Declined 11.6% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2019 – IDC

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

ByTrain – UK Train Times by Alexander MacLeod – App Store

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Redditor turns busted MacBook Pro into a clever Mac + iPad hybrid using Sidecar — 9to5 Mac

Nemo’s Hardware Store (46:55)

