Three Geeky Ladies – What Will Apple Announce? – Episode 134

The Ladies talk about what Apple will announce at their September event, voice patterns, and a little bit of music. Apologies for the buzzing behind Vicki’s track-sometimes the audio gods are against us!

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes



Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group



Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

Elisa https://twitter.com/senseidai or senseidai at gmail dot com

Suzé https://twitter.com/suzegilbert or suzegilbert at gmail dot com

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow