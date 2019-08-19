MyMac Podcast 766: iBad iMac

What do you get when Apple tells you everything is just fine with your hardware but it still isn’t working? A computer that still isn’t working. In this case, it’s Gaz’s iMac that has a list of potential issues.
Links:
Guy’s Pick: Behringer’s UMC line of audio interfaces
Gaz’s Pick: Gaz wants Apple’s podcast app to work better darn it!
Contact Info:
