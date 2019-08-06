Let’s Talk Apple 71: July 2019

Joining Bart this month are GazMaz from the MyMac Podcast, Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple Podcast, and Scott Wellsey. The show starts with a little followup from previous stories before moving on to one notable number, one legal story, and a handful of Apple HR stories. The four main stories for July are Apple’s updates to the Mac hardware line, Apple’s acquisition of Intel’s smartphone modem business, some Siri privacy issues, and Apple’s Q3 2019 earnings call. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some quick stories that made the news in July 2019.

