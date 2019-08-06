Geekiest Show Ever 314 – Baby You Can Drive My Car

This week we are going to drive you crazy talking about cars. We discuss how we shop for cars, what we like and the experiences we had car shopping.

For our picks we shop for our ultimate cars, money is no object. First Elisa wants a Acura MDX for driving around. Melissa went crazy and got a Porsche Cayenne, most importantly in purple. And Mike is going back to his roots with a Jeep Gladiator Pickup.

Difference between Android Auto vs CarPlay

