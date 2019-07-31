MyMac Podcast 763: Macstock 2019

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Audio from all the livecasts Guy did while at Macstock 2019. David Cohen and Tim Robertson from TechFan, Dave Hamilton from the Mac Geek Gab, David Ginsburg from In Touch with iOS, Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast, the organizer of MacStock and host of For Mac Eyes Only Mike Potter, Lori from the Macstock sponsor Other World Computing, and Chuck Joiner from MacVoices!

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

TechFan
Mac Geek Gab
In Touch with iOS
Nosillacast
Macstock 2019
For Mac Eyes Only
Other World Computing
MacVoices

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on TwitterGaz@mymac.comGazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

Leave a Reply