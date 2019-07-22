MyMac Podcast 762: Mastodon is too Gabby

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Elephant-ish extinct things in a twitter-like environment. Is it that the GMen projecting? Whatever the case may be, this week’s show is kinda long, but it is the last one before the awesome Macstock 2019! So listen in.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: If you have multiple Twitter accounts to manage, get Tweetdeck! It’s in the Mac App Store.

Gaz’s Pick: Texas hold’em

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on TwitterGaz@mymac.comGazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

Leave a Reply