Let’s Talk Apple 70: June 2019

Joining Bart this month are Guy Serle form the MyMac podcast, and Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple podcast. The show starts with a few quick followups to last month’s news before moving on to a few notable numbers and one important acquisition. The three main stories are WWDC 2019, Apple’s hiring of ARM’s Lead CPU Architect, and Jony Ive’s departure from Apple. The show ends with a rundown of a few quick stories that also made the news in June.

