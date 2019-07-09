Geekiest Show Ever 312 – PSA in the USA

This week (after the weather report of course) we start out with a PSA from Elisa about checking your bill and standing your ground when it comes to what you’re being charged for. Then Melissa tells us of her modem woes and what it took to resolve it (kinda). Then Mike tells of his experience of using Car Play in his new Toyota.

For our picks Melissa goes all Fourth of July with Upstone Firework LEDs and FireWorks Director Tee-Shirt. Next Elisa want to learn more about her civic duties by buying the books American Government 101 and The Idiots Guide to U.S. Government and Politics. And Mike can’t help thinking about his new car as he picks Livestream® Ball Head Clamping Phone Mount.

