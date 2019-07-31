Essential Apple Podcast 144: School’s out for summer…

Recorded 28th July 2019
This week Apple spent $1Bn to acquire most of Intel’s modem business, Facebook got their $5Bn fine (but with an amnesty for everything they’ve done chucked in), an ex Facebook and CIA employee says “Facebook knows you better than the CIA ever will”, Trump says Apple won’t be exempt from tariffs, and the Flyboard guy failed to fly the channel to mark 110th anniversary of Louis Bleriot’s 1909 Channel crossing.
Sorry if the audio is a touch off, Mark seems to have got quieter and more clipped as the show went on… possibly a bandwidth issue – I can’t really say for sure. I levelled it out as much as I could but that has introduced a tiny amount of hiss
…
On this week’s show:
MARK CHAPPELL
- @oceanspeed on Twitter and sometimes puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube
APPLE
- Apple to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business – Apple Newsroom
- Intel CEO explains why the company is exiting the smartphone modem business — Yahoo Finance
- Donald Trump says the US will not waive tariffs for Apple’s new Mac Pro to be made in China – 9to5 Mac
TECHNOLOGY
- Since last week two UK options for “unlimited mobile broadband” have appeared: Three and Vodafone – (https://www.4g.co.uk/unlimited-mobile-broadband/)
- The Vodafone offering is 5G and about £50 UK a month but the 3 offerings can be had for prices that are in the £20-£30 range…
- Don’t fall for the the 5G fallacy – IT Pro
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Facebook Knows More About You Than the CIA – Wired
- Facebook to pay $5bn fine as regulator settles Cambridge Analytica complaint – The Guardian
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Kanex launches three MacBook-friendly USB-C hubs, priced from $60– 9to5 Mac
- Kodak Mobile Film Scanner is a cheap cardboard-based way to scan 35mm film and slides – DP Review
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Flyboard inventor Franky Zapata fails in bid to cross the Channel — Sky News
Nemo’s Hardware Store (43:22)
- Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPad Pro 11in 2018 Model / 12.9in 2018 Model
- Amazon £150 UK and £170 UK / $150 and $170
- [Phoozy 13in Laptop/Tablet Thermal Capsule]https://phoozy.com/products/phoozy-13-macbook-laptop-capsule] $70 US Amazon – Not currently in the UK store.
- Phoozy 11in Tablet Thermal Capsule $60 US Amazon – Not currently in the UK store
