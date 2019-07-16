Essential Apple Podcast 142: An oasis in a desert of news

Recorded 14th July 2019

This week Apple announced new MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros, but killed the MacBook… also they cut prices on SSD BTO upgrades (Yay) but not RAM (Boo. Rumours that they’re going to drop the butterfly keyboard are got stronger and more plausible. Tech pundits declared this year’s iPhones boring and ugly and are only interested in rumours about 2020 iPhones. And we talk about “chiplets” and why the industry is saying they are the way forward for silicon. In other news Facebook got fined $5 billion (like they care…) and a French guy on a flyboard was the highlight of the Bastille Day Parade!

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup – Daring Fireball The End of the Apple MacBook…For Now – iPad Insight Apple: Macintosh Forks – Jean-Louis Gassée – Monday Note

Apple makes huge cuts to SSD upgrade pricing for Macs – Cult of Mac

Unconfirmed reports suggest Apple has killed AR glasses project (updated) – VentureBeat Apple’s AR glasses could help visually impaired see the full picture – AppleInsider

Hulu Re-Enables 4K Streaming For Chromecast Ultra And Apple TV – Ubergizmo

For developers. Apple made available searchable transcript for WWDC 2019 videos – Apple

Mike Bombich tech note on the new read only Catalina system drive and how it is made to work… Bombich

TECHNOLOGY

Chiplets Are Both Solution to and Symptom of a Larger Problem – ExtremeTech

Intel Highlights Chiplet Advances – Techpinions

No, 5G isn’t going to make your 4G LTE phone obsolete – CNET For a really good discussion on these subjects listen to the Techpinions Podcast



SECURITY & PRIVACY

A good reason for using a reputable VPN that you can trust – VPNPro 22 VPN Services to Protect Your Privacy – Search Encrypt Blog

TrickBot returns with new attack that compromised 250 million email addresses – Digital Trends

A Zoom Flaw Gives Hackers Easy Access to Your Webcam – Wired Daring Fireball: Zoom Is Disturbingly Dangerous Software – Daring Fireball Apple is silently removing Zoom’s web server software from Macs – The Verge

Microsoft Issues Warning For 50M Windows 10 Users – Forbes

Microsoft Confirms Windows ‘Great Duke Of Hell’ Malware Attack – Forbes

Facebook ‘to be fined $5bn over Cambridge Analytica scandal’ – BBC News

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Wireless Flight Adapter Bluetooth 5 Audio Transmitter for Headphones

AirFly Bluetooth Audio Adapter Review by Sandy Foster – Podfeet Podcasts

The Apple Watch Series 3 just had £200 lopped off its price on this limited time deal – TrustedReviews

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Bastille Day: Flyboard takes part in military display – BBC News

Goodbye Aberration: Physicist Solves 2,000-Year-Old Optical Problem – PetaPixel

Nemo’s Hardware Store (33:32)

