Essential Apple Podcast 141: The Jony Ive Exit Strategy Edition

This week the iOS 13 and Catalina Public Betas launched – Simon (of course) ignored good sense and went headlong into them, consequences be damned and it promptly bit him in the arse! Apple bought a self driving car company on the edge of collapse we wonder what that may mean? They also hired a top ARM chip architect – some are saying this means ARM Macs sooner rather than later. Nick and Donny are not convinced, and nor is Simon. Of course we have to take a look at Sir Jony announcing his departure from Apple and we discuss what we think about that too!

NICK RILEY

APPLE

Apple buys self-driving startup Drive.ai just days before it would have died – The Verge

Apple Hires ARM’s Lead CPU Architect Amid Rumors of ARM-Based Macs as Early as 2020 – MacRumors

iPhone designer Ive to leave Apple – BBC News Apple Press Release – Apple Jony Ive had been stepping back from Apple responsibilities for four years – 9to5 Mac Original Bloomberg article – Bloomberg



TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Issues Warning For 800M Windows 10 Users — Forbes

Lightyear One | The electric car that charges itself with sunlight – Lightyear Very nice if you have €149K or more to spend…

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B – Raspberry Pi

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Google’s new curriculum teaches kids how to detect disinformation – Engadget

Luminar 3 Photo Editor for Mac and PC hits all-time low at $41.50 (Reg. $70) – 9to5 Toys

TrainPal – Cheap Train Tickets by Ctrip.com international – App Store

ProtonVPN review: a brilliant VPN with no data caps – Wired

Synology launches DS419Slim miniature NAS – DPReview

Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:15:36)

Nemo Special Interview on electric cars

