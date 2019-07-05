Essential Apple Podcast 141: The Jony Ive Exit Strategy Edition

Recorded 30th June 2019
This week the iOS 13 and Catalina Public Betas launched – Simon (of course) ignored good sense and went headlong into them, consequences be damned and it promptly bit him in the arse! Apple bought a self driving car company on the edge of collapse we wonder what that may mean? They also hired a top ARM chip architect – some are saying this means ARM Macs sooner rather than later. Nick and Donny are not convinced, and nor is Simon. Of course we have to take a look at Sir Jony announcing his departure from Apple and we discuss what we think about that too!
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apple buys self-driving startup Drive.ai just days before it would have died – The Verge
- Apple Hires ARM’s Lead CPU Architect Amid Rumors of ARM-Based Macs as Early as 2020 – MacRumors
- iPhone designer Ive to leave Apple – BBC News
TECHNOLOGY
- Microsoft Issues Warning For 800M Windows 10 Users — Forbes
- Lightyear One | The electric car that charges itself with sunlight – Lightyear
- Very nice if you have €149K or more to spend…
- Raspberry Pi 4 Model B – Raspberry Pi
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Google’s new curriculum teaches kids how to detect disinformation – Engadget
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Luminar 3 Photo Editor for Mac and PC hits all-time low at $41.50 (Reg. $70): Use promo code TOYS15 during checkout – 9to5 Toys
- TrainPal – Cheap Train Tickets by Ctrip.com international – App Store
- ProtonVPN review: a brilliant VPN with no data caps – Wired
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Synology launches DS419Slim miniature NAS – DPReview
Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:15:36)
- Nemo Special Interview on electric cars
