TechFan Episode 402 – Ive had enough

Jony Ive leaving Apple is our main topic today, and we also talk about the new DropBox, ID Software TV show, and updates to the Macstock Conference this coming July 27-28! Don’t forget that you can hang with Tim and David at the Galloping Ghost Arcade on July 26 at noon to kick off Macstock!

Links

id Software’s origin story set to become USA Network TV series