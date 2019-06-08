David returns from his Oasis of the Seas journey to join Tim and talk about AirDots and WWDC.
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsored by Macsales.com!
Links:
In summary: Everything Apple announced in its WWDC 2019 keynote
Xiaomi Redmi AirDots
Publishing since 1995
David returns from his Oasis of the Seas journey to join Tim and talk about AirDots and WWDC.
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsored by Macsales.com!
Links:
In summary: Everything Apple announced in its WWDC 2019 keynote
Xiaomi Redmi AirDots
Leave a Reply