Let’s Talk Apple 69: May 2019

Joining Bart this month are Gazmaz from the MyMac Podcast, and Nick Riley.

Presumably due to the pre-WWDC lull, May was an odd month for Apple news, so the structure of this episode is a little unusual. It starts with some followups, a few notable numbers, some legal stories, and some Apple HR news as normal, but then there are only two main stories. First, another bad month for the App store with a big loss in the US Supreme Court, and a very sensationalistic article in the Washington Post about trackers in apps. Second, some new hardware from Apple in the week before WWDC, new MacBook Pros complete with updated Butterfly keyboards, and new iPod Touches. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the new in May.

