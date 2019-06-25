Geekiest Show Ever 311 – So a Guy Walks Into a Podcast….

This week Melissa, Elisa and Mike are joined by Guy Serle to talk podcast recording equipment, techniques and workflows.

Using Loopback and Audio Hijack together for multitrack recording

Using Loopback 2 for advanced Audio uses

Rogue Amoeba 

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com

Guy can be found at   https://twitter.com/Macparrot or Vertshark.com

