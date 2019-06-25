Essential Apple Podcast 140: Don’t forget to press record – idiot!

Recorded 23rd June 2019

After last week’s debacle where I managed to not record the show (heedjit!!!) I made doubly sure this week! I am joined by “roving reporter” Mark Chappell to take a look at a few stories from the last couple of weeks and we have a Public Service Announcement courtesy of Donny!

On this week’s show:

MARK CHAPPELL

@oceanspeed on Twitter and sometimes puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

APPLE

Apple’s growing work of manually reviewing all apps detailed, board led by Phil Schiller – 9to5 Mac

Apple recalls MacBook Pro, cites ‘fire safety risk’ – Mashable

Foxconn suggests it could manufacture all US iPhones outside of China – BGR

Apple releases firmware security update for discontinued AirPort Express, Extreme, and Time Capsule Base Stations – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Serif just launched its InDesign killer Affinity Publisher – Digital Arts

CERN turns to open source software as Microsoft increases its fees – Engadget

Another bendy phone “folds” (sorry couldn’t resist) as Huawei ‘delay’ their Mate X– Reuters

Google has made its last tablet – Engadget

SECURITY & PRIVACY

A Firefox update fixes yet another zero-day vulnerability – Engadget

Dell software designed to protect you from vulnerabilities has another vulnerability – The Verge

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Nemo’s Hardware Store (37:52)

