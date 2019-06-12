Essential Apple Podcast 139: The obligatory WWDC edition!

Recorded 9th June 2019

This week is of course the obligatory post WWDC edition! I am joined by Weyhan Ng our resident iOS developer and by Donny Yankellow to talk about what we felt about this year’s keynote, and what it might mean for the Apple ecosystem going forward. With such a huge number of announcements we could never cover them all so we wander where the whim takes us…

On this week’s show:

DONNY YANKELLOW

WEYHAN NG

On Twitter as @weyhan on Twitter

On GitHub as weyhan

iOS Developer who goes by handle the Eccentric iOS developer

Developer / Maintainer of the iOS Compo writing app

WWDC video downloader script. Use the script to download 1080p WWDC keynote and sessions video/slides

APPLE

WWDC – That Mac Pro! The “grand stand” debacle. iPad OS, Swift UI, Sidecar, and more…

Craig Federighi: The AppStories Interview – MacStories

John Gruber’s The Talk Show LIVE FROM WWDC 2019 WITH CRAIG FEDERIGHI AND GREG JOSWIAK https://daringfireball.net/thetalkshow/2019/06/04/ep-254

Why SwiftUI might be the biggest thing to come out of WWDC – Cult of Mac

Here’s a question for the show: the new Mac Pro; who is really aimed for and why is there no middle ground Mac between the iMac Pro and new Mac Pro? Do you think they’ll keep the trash can Mac Pro around for that or will it die when the new model arrives? Here’s what creatives think of the new Mac Pro – The Verge

Apple’s $999 Pro Stand is just the latest sign of its identity crisis – VentureBeat

These Are the Macs That Officially Support Sidecar – iClarified

The makers of Duet Display and Luna on life after Apple’s Sidecar – Tech Crunch

Apple officially kills Dashboard in macOS 10.15 Catalina – 9to5 Mac

New and changed Apple Podcasts categories: summer 2019 – Pod News

TECHNOLOGY

By calling Huawei Android fork a security risk, Google contradicts its own open source arguments – VentureBeat

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Microsoft deletes massive face recognition database – BBC News

Apple iMac 21.5″ Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished 2010 Model) – Mashable Shop

Donny says “I don’t like the magic mouse but target has it for $40 for those interested” – Target

Seek by iNaturalist – App Store

Affinity suite updates to 1.7, Publisher leaves beta and they have a 20% off everything sale to celebrate – Serif

Maker Faire halts operations and lays off all staff – Tech Crunch

Skype screen sharing now out of beta on iOS and Android – 9to5 Mac

Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:02:57)

