Essential Apple Podcast 139: The obligatory WWDC edition!

Recorded 9th June 2019
This week is of course the obligatory post WWDC edition! I am joined by Weyhan Ng our resident iOS developer and by Donny Yankellow to talk about what we felt about this year’s keynote, and what it might mean for the Apple ecosystem going forward. With such a huge number of announcements we could never cover them all so we wander where the whim takes us…
On this week’s show:
DONNY YANKELLOW
- @rtteachr on Twitter
- Find his work at hedgehogalley.com
- Find his stuff in iBooks, a load of sticker packs in the App Store under Donny Yankellow and DesignBundles.net as Skrbly
- Skrbly Studio on YouTube
- New store on 2FunDads.com
- 2FunDads FREE iOS stickers
- Skrbly Store
- Latest sticker pack Skribble Doods
WEYHAN NG
- On Twitter as @weyhan on Twitter
- On GitHub as weyhan
- iOS Developer who goes by handle the Eccentric iOS developer
- Developer / Maintainer of the iOS Compo writing app
- WWDC video downloader script. Use the script to download 1080p WWDC keynote and sessions video/slides
APPLE
- WWDC – That Mac Pro! The “grand stand” debacle. iPad OS, Swift UI, Sidecar, and more…
- Craig Federighi: The AppStories Interview – MacStories
- John Gruber’s The Talk Show LIVE FROM WWDC 2019 WITH CRAIG FEDERIGHI AND GREG JOSWIAK https://daringfireball.net/thetalkshow/2019/06/04/ep-254
- Why SwiftUI might be the biggest thing to come out of WWDC – Cult of Mac
- Here’s a question for the show: the new Mac Pro; who is really aimed for and why is there no middle ground Mac between the iMac Pro and new Mac Pro? Do you think they’ll keep the trash can Mac Pro around for that or will it die when the new model arrives?
- Here’s what creatives think of the new Mac Pro – The Verge
- Apple’s $999 Pro Stand is just the latest sign of its identity crisis – VentureBeat
- These Are the Macs That Officially Support Sidecar – iClarified
- The makers of Duet Display and Luna on life after Apple’s Sidecar – Tech Crunch
- Apple officially kills Dashboard in macOS 10.15 Catalina – 9to5 Mac
- New and changed Apple Podcasts categories: summer 2019 – Pod News
TECHNOLOGY
- By calling Huawei Android fork a security risk, Google contradicts its own open source arguments – VentureBeat
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Microsoft deletes massive face recognition database – BBC News
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Apple iMac 21.5″ Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished 2010 Model) – Mashable Shop
- Donny says “I don’t like the magic mouse but target has it for $40 for those interested” – Target
- Seek by iNaturalist – App Store
- Affinity suite updates to 1.7, Publisher leaves beta and they have a 20% off everything sale to celebrate – Serif
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Maker Faire halts operations and lays off all staff – Tech Crunch
- Skype screen sharing now out of beta on iOS and Android – 9to5 Mac
Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:02:57)
- Gekkopod Flexible Mount Amazon £15 UK / $20 US
