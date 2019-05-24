Macstock Conference & Expo 2019 – Episode 131

Elisa talks with Mike Potter about the Macstock Conference & Expo. Mike discusses the origins of Macstock, speaker list, pricing, and some special events taking place this year.

Links

Macstock Conference & Expo

Mike Potter on Twitter

Email Mike: Mike@macstockconference.com or

Mike@macstock2019.com

Contact Us:

3geekyladies@gmail.com

Vicki: vestokes at gmail dot com

Suzé: suzegilbert at gmail dot com or https://twitter.com/suzegilbert

Elisa: senseidai at gmail dot com or https://twitter.com/senseidai

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow