Macstock Conference & Expo 2019 – Episode 131

Three Geeky Ladies #Podcasts, Three Geeky Ladies Leave a comment

Elisa talks with Mike Potter about the Macstock Conference & Expo. Mike discusses the origins of Macstock, speaker list, pricing, and some special events taking place this year.

Links
Macstock Conference & Expo
Mike Potter on Twitter
Email Mike: Mike@macstockconference.com or
Mike@macstock2019.com

