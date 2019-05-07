Let’s Talk Apple 68: April 2019

Bart is joined this month by Lynda Gousha from the Silicon Valley Mac Users Group, and Ewen Rankin from the British Tech Network.

The show starts with some followup on stories from previous months before getting stuck into some notable numbers and Apple HR changes that made the news in April. The five main stories are Apple’s settlement with Qualcomm, Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings call, the controversy over Apple cracking down on parental control apps abusing MDM, the failure of the Galaxy Fold, and the rapidly evolving world of streaming music and video services. The show ends with a quick rundown of some other Apple-related stories that made the news in April.

