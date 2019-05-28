Geekiest Show Ever 309 – Love is a Social Disease



We start out talking about Mike’s work ethic which then leads to Melissa asking parenting advice on how to motivate her kids to do chores. This leads to us talking about how we raised and taught our kids to be responsible adults. From there it morphs to the importance of community in our lives. Melissa asks about how much information we share on social media, what our comfort level is and what our security measures are.

For our picks we start with Melissa who wants cleanse herself with a BioBidet Bliss. Then Elisa wants to cool down with a Dyson Pure Cool Tower. Mike just wants to escape reality with a PS4 VR Bundle.Paragraph

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com

