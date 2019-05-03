Geekiest Show Ever 308 – Geekiest Ladies Ever …and Mike

Geeky Powers Activate! In a special crossover episode of Geekiest Show Ever and 3 Geeky Ladies we combine forces to fix Apple’s problems. You’re welcome. Topic range from the operating systems, hardware and software issues, services, upgradeability to subscription services and Photos. But we also have some positive things to say. Tune in to find out.

