Essential Apple Podcast 136: A Pragmatic Approach to a Lack of News (Part Two)

This edition, Part Two of the show recorded with John Chidgey of Bubblesort and The Engineered Network (home of Pragmatic, Analytical, and more) and in this part we talk about a variety of technology topics including Windows 7 EOL, Graphene, Google autodeleting info on you, Facebook suing some Koreans and more.. The power of “post” has allowed me to make it sound like this was how it was intended; but I can promise you that isn’t how it happened at all!

Recorded 12th May 2019

On this week’s show:

JOHN CHIDGEY

@johnchidgey on Twitter

@chidgey@engineered.space on the Fediverse

One of the Bubblesort Podcast members

Head of The Engineered Network home of podcasts such as Causality and Pragmatic and more

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Has Some Bad News For Windows 10 Haters – Forbes

Adobe CC Removes Older Versions of Photoshop and Lightroom – PetaPixel

A graphene breakthrough hints at the future of battery power – Wired

Physicists Are Bewitched by Twisted Graphene’s ‘Magic Angle’ – Wired

Announcing WSL 2 | Windows Command Line Tools For Developers – Microsoft Wait. What?? The year of the Linux desktop is finally here?! I’d never had imagined it’ll look like this. #YearOfTheLinuxDesktop #YotLD2019 – @weyhan on Twitter

Google is finally ready to talk openly about the mysterious new OS that might replace Android – BGR

SECURITY & PRIVACY

UK To Introduce New Law For IoT Device Security – Forbes

Real-Time Protection features added in Malwarebytes – Malwarebytes

Google to ‘auto-delete’ web tracking history – BBC News

Sinister secret backdoor found in networking gear perfect for government espionage: The Chinese are – oh no, wait, it’s Cisco again – The Register

Facebook (am I right – with apologies to the Vergecast) – Facebook sues South Korean analytics company to send ‘message’ about privacy to app developers – Washington Post This smacks more of Facebook being annoyed that people have been effectively trying to use Facebook gathered data to sell info to advertisers and thus directly competing with Facebook to me…



JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Etch-A-Snap Camera Puts a Modern Spin on a Toy From the ’50s – Digital Trends Can’t draw on an Etch A Sketch? Snap a photo with the Etch-A-Snap and the camera will draw out the scene for you.



