Essential Apple Podcast 134: Of Clickbait, Brain Herpes and Starting a Podcast

Recorded 5th May 2019
First of all deepest apologies for the very late posting of this edition – I won’t bore you with the details but let’s just say a holiday weekend, some life events and some work things meant I just didn’t make the time to get it done as soon as I usually try to. Also there were a large amount of notes to compile regarding the “Starting Podcasting” section. Sorry, for the delay. Anyway in this episode I am joined by Guy Serle of the MyMac Podcast and more to talk about the end of Aperture, the forthcoming removal of 32 bit support in macOS and what that means for old software, the AirPod that lived, some clickbait headlines, Adobe “price rises” (or not), Chrome’s dominance, a Firefox problem and finally a bit of “inside baseball” stuff about starting a podcast (on budget preferably). Next show I will endeavour not to be so tardy posting I promise.
On this week’s show:
GUY SERLE
- On Twitter as @Macparrot and @VertShark
- Co-host of the MyMac Show
- Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube
- All his stuff is now at vertshark.com
APPLE
- Apple’s Aperture photo editing software will shutter for good after macOS Mojave – The Verge
- Quicktime 7, Carbon, Ink, Apple’s hardware RAID support predicted to be gone in macOS 10.15 – Apple Insider
- AirPod survives trip through man who swallowed it – Cult of Mac
- Apple Accidentally Reveals Radical New iPhone – Forbes
- Apple Warns iPhone Users Not To Answer Apple Support Calls – Forbes
- Report: iPhone Battery Life Much Lower Than Apple’s Claims – Redmond Pie
TECHNOLOGY
- Adobe tests doubling the price of its Lightroom and Photoshop plan – The Verge
- Or maybe not – Adobe via Twitter
- A glitch is breaking all Firefox extensions – TechCrunch
- Fixed as of 1:00am EDT (mostly) – Mozilla
- And this is very interesting… look how dominant Chrome has become almost everywhere except “tablets” (i.e. iPad) – Wikipedia
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- I did not know this! Double tap time pickers to switch to 1 min granularity instead of 5 min – @rjonesy on Twitter
Nemo’s Hardware Store (30:02)
- myCharge HubMax Battery Charger for Tablets & Smartphones (with Free Shipping) $100 US – Amazon $90 US
The Podcasting Stuff
- Samson Q2U Handheld Dynamic USB Microphone Recording and Podcasting Pack – $60 US / £85 UK
- Audio-Technica ATR2100-USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone – $68 US / £100 UK
- BEHRINGER audio interface (UMC22) – $60 US
- BEHRINGER U-PHORIA UMC202HD, 2-Channel – $98 US / £64 UK
- BEHRINGER UMC 404HD Audiophile 4X4 24-Bit/192 KHz USB Audio/Midi Interface with Midas Mic Preamplifiers Black – $150 US / £110 UK
- This appears to be Simon’s mic… the Logitech E-UR20 USB Microphone which appears under a host of guises… $20 US / £15 UK
- [Rogue Amoeba Software](https://rogueamoeba.com (https://rogueamoeba.com/) Makers of Loopback, Audio Hijack, Piezo, Farrago, Fission and more.
- If you don’t want to pay out for Loopback as a beginner you can still get its forerunner Soundflower We didn’t mention it on the show because I wasn’t sure it was still available!
- Before Paul Kafasis introduced Farrago Simon used Soundplant which can be used free (with a few limitations… like you have to make your samples AIFF if you are using it for free) and to do that he used to use Media Human Audio Converter all of which worked well enough
- SoundStudio (also available in the Mac App Store)
- Other options mentioned or not – Spreaker and their Apps, Mixlr, Zencastr, Opinion and Ferrite
- There are interviews with Paul Kafasis of Rogue Amoeba and Canis of Wooji Juice (Ferrite Recording Studio), also Oliver Breidenbach of Boinx who make MiMo Live (a TV studio on your Mac), as well as a piece by Simon about recording and editing this podcast on www.essentialapple.com
- Guy’s “if you have money to burn” suggestion Rode RodeCaster Pro Podcast Production Studio
- Guy’s video “Using Loopback and Audio Hijack together for multitrack recording” on YouTube
- Guy’s video “Using Loopback 2 for advanced Audio uses” on YouTube
EDITING:
- There are a million options some which we mentioned and some we didn’t: GarageBand (on the Mac App Store and iOS App Store), Audacity, SoundStudio, Fission, Ferrite, some of the web based services mentioned above, Reaper, Avid ProTools First and a whole load more.
HOSTING:
