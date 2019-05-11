Essential Apple Podcast 134: Of Clickbait, Brain Herpes and Starting a Podcast

Recorded 5th May 2019

First of all deepest apologies for the very late posting of this edition – I won’t bore you with the details but let’s just say a holiday weekend, some life events and some work things meant I just didn’t make the time to get it done as soon as I usually try to. Also there were a large amount of notes to compile regarding the “Starting Podcasting” section. Sorry, for the delay. Anyway in this episode I am joined by Guy Serle of the MyMac Podcast and more to talk about the end of Aperture, the forthcoming removal of 32 bit support in macOS and what that means for old software, the AirPod that lived, some clickbait headlines, Adobe “price rises” (or not), Chrome’s dominance, a Firefox problem and finally a bit of “inside baseball” stuff about starting a podcast (on budget preferably). Next show I will endeavour not to be so tardy posting I promise.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on RadioPublic, PlayerFM and TuneIn as well as all the other places previously available.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

GUY SERLE

On Twitter as @Macparrot and @VertShark

Co-host of the MyMac Show

Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube

All his stuff is now at vertshark.com

APPLE

Apple’s Aperture photo editing software will shutter for good after macOS Mojave – The Verge

Quicktime 7, Carbon, Ink, Apple’s hardware RAID support predicted to be gone in macOS 10.15 – Apple Insider

AirPod survives trip through man who swallowed it – Cult of Mac

Apple Accidentally Reveals Radical New iPhone – Forbes

Apple Warns iPhone Users Not To Answer Apple Support Calls – Forbes

Report: iPhone Battery Life Much Lower Than Apple’s Claims – Redmond Pie

TECHNOLOGY

Adobe tests doubling the price of its Lightroom and Photoshop plan – The Verge Or maybe not – Adobe via Twitter

A glitch is breaking all Firefox extensions – TechCrunch Fixed as of 1:00am EDT (mostly) – Mozilla

And this is very interesting… look how dominant Chrome has become almost everywhere except “tablets” (i.e. iPad) – Wikipedia

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

I did not know this! Double tap time pickers to switch to 1 min granularity instead of 5 min – @rjonesy on Twitter

Nemo’s Hardware Store (30:02)

myCharge HubMax Battery Charger for Tablets & Smartphones (with Free Shipping) $100 US – Amazon $90 US

The Podcasting Stuff

EDITING:

There are a million options some which we mentioned and some we didn’t: GarageBand (on the Mac App Store and iOS App Store), Audacity, SoundStudio, Fission, Ferrite, some of the web based services mentioned above, Reaper, Avid ProTools First and a whole load more.

HOSTING:

Simon uses Pinecast, Guy uses PodBean, and here is an article listing a whole slew of hosts

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on:

Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.

to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement. You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.

so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it. If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)

or using the (which accepts one off or regular donations) And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.



