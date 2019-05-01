Essential Apple Podcast 133: The Donkey… Ehh, he was not pleased

Recorded 28th April 2019

Well what the actual hell? I take a week off and the internet goes berserk! Apple and Qualcomm settle, Intel drop 5G modems, Samsung Fold review units are a bust (literally), Samsung “delay” its launch as a result. Jony gives an interview and says he lives in the future, Tim Cook says he believes in doing the right thing, Apple get into a row about ‘screen time’ apps, plus buckets more stuff happened. I am joined by Nick (@spligosh) Riley to take a gander at some of it… (and apologies to Bill Bailey for stealing his line from the Pubbe Gagge)

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh (https://twitter.com/spligosh) on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Dior’s Kim Jones and Apple’s Jony Ive predict what our future will look like – Document Journal

Apple CEO Tim Cook Speaks Out About Doing ‘What’s Right’ Despite the Backlash – Fortune

Apple recalls plugs in UK, Hong Kong and Singapore – BBC News

Phil Schiller says Apple pulling third-party screen time apps due to privacy abuses, as Tony Fadell calls Screen Time ‘a rush job’ – 9to5 Mac

Apple patches iOS App Store bug that was preventing app downloads – TechCrunch

Surfer’s lost Apple Watch survives six months at sea – CNet

Apple poached Intel’s lead 5G engineer in February to expand its own smartphone modem team – 9to5 Mac

Intel admits Apple-Qualcomm settlement influenced its decision to drop 5G – Mashable

TECHNOLOGY

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Facebook says it unintentionally uploaded email contacts of 1.5 million users – Digital Trends

Windows App Runs on Mac, Downloads Info Stealer and Adware – TrendLabs Security Intelligence Blog

ProtonMail now offers elliptic curve cryptography for advanced security and faster speeds – ProtonMail Blog

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Ethical Alternatives & Resources – an open list of resources for ethical living — from browsers to books, TED talks to apps – Ethical.net

This free Chrome Extension strips away all the junk to give you the Gmail experience you actually want – BGR

‎Jumbo: Privacy Assistant. ‎A single app for all your privacy needs. Jumbo lets you clean your personal data – across all social media apps and internet services – App Store

Quardio Blood Pressure Monitor

Nemo’s Hardware Store

Due to the Easter and Passover festivities John has no hardware to review this week.

