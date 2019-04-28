MyMac Podcast 751: No Direction Home

OK, listen carefully. There is NO after show in this MyMac Podcast. Seriously…none…zip…nada. We’re actually trying to make a concerted effort to get the show length down, so we naturally easily went over an hour. Maybe later this week we’ll put out a supplemental after show, but it’s not in this one. What is in this one is Guy’s new teeth, Gaz’s news snippets earlier than usual, and lot’s of other stuff. STOP looking at the end for the after show!

Guy’s Pick: Video Editor Olive by umm…Olive. Be warned that this is still an alpha release and can at times be quite buggy, but it has quite a few remarkable features and is easy to use. Free!

Gaz’s Pick: Buttons

