MyMac Podcast 750: Another Meaningless

750 podcasts that have been produced since 2004 is SO impressive! Until it’s understood that neither Guy nor Gaz other than a secondary presence wasn’t part of the first 285. So as a pairing it’s really show 465 which isn’t nearly as grand.

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Yamaha’s 10-input mixer, the MG10 is a nice little unit with built-in compression settings for the first two inputs. Would be nice if it was multi-track, but then I couldn’t complain about it. $155 on Amazon.

Gaz’s Pick: Apple’s Wallet application, if I’m not using for credit card transactions, which I must say I tend to use my watch, however for travel documents it’s great, the biggest problem is finding the trick to get the ticket in, but if that’s easy then I do it and keep them there.

