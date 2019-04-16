Geekiest Show Ever 307 – Pushing Data Before Daisies

First Mike regales everyone with tales of his Snowmageddon that hit the Midwest. Everyone else’s weather was just peach by comparison. Then we have a discussion about Mike’s hard drive failure which then turns to a dialogue about backups and redundancy. This leads to what to do with your digital heritage upon your ultimate demise.

On a lighter note our picks are to make us happy. Melissa wants a Emart Photo Video Studio Background Backdrop Stand Kit to take better pictures. Elisa wants to do some traveling with REYLEO Hardside Luggage 21 Inch Carry On Luggage. After Mike’s digital scare he wants to make sure he can recover his data by backing up using a mini PC as a backup and recovery system.

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com