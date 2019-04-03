Geekiest Show Ever 306 – A Podcast About a Podcast

After some discussion of the weather (Mike’s finally happy with his), we talk about Mike’s new podcast. He talks about the creating and submitting his new creation. We also examine using Twisted Wave , Blog Touch Pro , Simplenote, Box.com and Anchor.fm for his tablet only production of his podcast.

Then we look at Apple’s announcement this week. We were not terribly excited about it but, your mileage may vary.

From there we move on to our picks. First Mike, in keeping with his tablet podcast production, wants the iPad Mini. With the hope of spring to come Elisa wants a new grill. And Melissa just wants to sit down on a new loveseat.

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com