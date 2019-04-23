Essential Apple Podcast 132: Down the rabbit hole with Simon & Nick…

Recorded 14th April 2019

This week there didn’t seem to be a great deal of Apple news, not so much a “quiet week that wasn’t” as a “quiet week that was”… So expecting a relatively short show Nick and I sallied forth, only to go down a rabbit hole or two and end up with a show so long it had to be cut back (and still ended up extra long – and it could have been longer believe me…)

Anyway – it’s Easter next week so we will be taking a break for a week… and thus this somewhat longer than usual edition is now officially dubbed “Bumper Easter Edition”

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Apple now offering data migrations for free with new Mac purchases and repairs – 9to5 Mac

Apple adds new ‘Confirm Subscription’ step for in-app subscription signups on iOS – 9to5 Mac

How AirPods and Shortcuts shifted Apple’s Siri story and blunted Amazon’s Alexa Echo threat – Apple Insider

An Apple Podcasts+ service could be a hit with listeners and creators – 9to5 mac

Cardbox for iOS reimagines contact management with social features, more – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Space X Falcon Heavy Launch and booster landing – YouTube

UK’s Sabre space plane engine tech in new milestone – BBC News

World’s biggest airplane takes flight for the first time ever – The Verge

Flickr Teams Up with Pixsy for the First End-to-End Photo Theft Solution – PetaPixel Flickr Blog

UK train passengers offered smart tickets – BBC News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Byte Magazine July 1989 – Vintage Apple 360 pages of Byte Magazine – from the days when half the page count was adverts… and a lot of those double page spreads to boot (via Steven Sinofsky on Twitter) If you’re young enough to have missed it first time, find out what it used to be like, and if you are not then revel in the nostalgia

Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:12:33)

AudioEngine A2+BT Amazon – $269 US

Audio Engine 512 Portable Amazon – $169 US It is in the UK store but at the extortionate rate of £599 UK – save your money and buy from the US (circa $50 US shipping and customs depost) – yes there may be extra UK customs & excise duties but they sure as hell won’t be £300 UK!!!!!!

