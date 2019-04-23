Essential Apple Podcast 132: Down the rabbit hole with Simon & Nick…

Recorded 14th April 2019
This week there didn’t seem to be a great deal of Apple news, not so much a “quiet week that wasn’t” as a “quiet week that was”… So expecting a relatively short show Nick and I sallied forth, only to go down a rabbit hole or two and end up with a show so long it had to be cut back (and still ended up extra long – and it could have been longer believe me…)
Anyway – it’s Easter next week so we will be taking a break for a week… and thus this somewhat longer than usual edition is now officially dubbed “Bumper Easter Edition”
On this week’s show:
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
APPLE
- Apple now offering data migrations for free with new Mac purchases and repairs – 9to5 Mac
- Apple adds new ‘Confirm Subscription’ step for in-app subscription signups on iOS – 9to5 Mac
- How AirPods and Shortcuts shifted Apple’s Siri story and blunted Amazon’s Alexa Echo threat – Apple Insider
- An Apple Podcasts+ service could be a hit with listeners and creators – 9to5 mac
- Cardbox for iOS reimagines contact management with social features, more – 9to5 Mac
TECHNOLOGY
- Space X Falcon Heavy Launch and booster landing – YouTube
- UK’s Sabre space plane engine tech in new milestone – BBC News
- World’s biggest airplane takes flight for the first time ever – The Verge
- Flickr Teams Up with Pixsy for the First End-to-End Photo Theft Solution – PetaPixel
- UK train passengers offered smart tickets – BBC News
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Firefox expands anti-tracking features with browser fingerprint blocking – The Verge
- Fingerprinting Links from @dougee on the Cyber Security Special (EAP 124)
- So, how much information are you giving away right now? These two sites will show you: AmIUnique.org (https://amiunique.org/fp) and Panopticlick.eff.org (https://panopticlick.eff.org/) – I think you’ll be surprised.
- Browser Audit (https://browseraudit.com/)
- Device Info Me (https://www.deviceinfo.me/)
- Detect My Browser (https://detectmybrowser.com/)
- DNS Leak Detector (http://dnsleak.com/)
- Email Privacy Tester (http://emailprivacytester.com/)
- Fingerprinting Links from @dougee on the Cyber Security Special (EAP 124)
- Amazon’s Alexa isn’t just AI – thousands of humans are listening – The Verge
- Security Flaws in WPA3 Protocol Let Attackers Hack WiFi Password – Hacker News
- Internet Explorer zero-day exploit makes files vulnerable to hacks on Windows PCs – [Digital Trends](Internet Explorer zero-day exploit makes files vulnerable to hacks on Windows PCs – Digital Trends
- Microsoft webmail services breached by hackers with support agent’s credentials – Digital Trends
- It’s Time to Panic About Privacy – NY Times
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Byte Magazine July 1989 – Vintage Apple 360 pages of Byte Magazine – from the days when half the page count was adverts… and a lot of those double page spreads to boot (via Steven Sinofsky on Twitter) If you’re young enough to have missed it first time, find out what it used to be like, and if you are not then revel in the nostalgia
Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:12:33)
- AudioEngine A2+BT Amazon – $269 US
- Audio Engine 512 Portable Amazon – $169 US It is in the UK store but at the extortionate rate of £599 UK – save your money and buy from the US (circa $50 US shipping and customs depost) – yes there may be extra UK customs & excise duties but they sure as hell won’t be £300 UK!!!!!!
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
