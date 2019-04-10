Essential Apple Podcast 131: It was a quiet week… & then it wasn’t!

Recorded 7th April 2019

This week was a bit slim on Apple news, or at least until the last minute… Then all of a sudden there were quite a few stories including MagSafe, an ML/AI hire, iTunes rumours and Apple ads on YouTube. Anyway to discuss all of these and whatever else we turn up along the way I am joined by Nick “Spligosh” Riley and original EAP host Mark Chappell.

Also I have to give a big shout out to all the slackers who put in stories – I don’t always thank them but every week members post possiible stories into the slack, and without them I would never find some of the great things they turn up. Thanks to all of them.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount! Get Photolemur 2 free by helping this YouTube video to 100,000 views.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found RadioPublic, PlayerFM and TuneIn as well as all the other places previously available.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

MARK CHAPPELL

@oceanspeed on Twitter and sometimes puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Sonnet eGFX Radeon RX 560 Breakaway Puck hits Apple Store, but you don’t have to wait – AppleInsider

Apple hires Google AI expert Ian Goodfellow to direct machine learning – VentureBeat

Apple is exploring an updated version of MagSafe, one of its best charging inventions ever – Business Insider

Apple’s Ad About a Scrappy Group of Coworkers Is Honestly Better Than Most Sitcoms – AdWeek Actual video – YouTube This one is good too – “Homework” – YouTube

Nexflix Removing AirPlay Support is a Strange and Somewhat Consumer Hostile Move – iPad Insight

Rumor: macOS 10.15 may see iTunes broken up into multiple apps – Apple World Today We tend not to get into “rumours” too much but this is Steve Troughton-Smith we’re hearing from here…



TECHNOLOGY

Bad Apple Demo on lots of hardware on YouTube as mentioned by Mark

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Cloudflare announces Warp: a new free VPN service for iOS – 9to5Mac

Understanding Outline – Google’s new DIY VPN service – VPN Pro

Browser choice screen for Android must offer real alternatives – Cliqz This is an interesting look at the dependencies of browsers etc (based on Android, so hence no Safari etc) but interesting none the less)

Russia blocks encrypted mail service provider ProtonMail – DataBreaches.net

These Chinese sanitation workers have to wear location-tracking bracelets now – The Verge

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

LuLu – the open source Little Snitch “lite” – Objective-See The paid for Little Snitch is far more comprehensive though – Objective Development

Privacy Pro SmartVPN by Disconnect

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Apple patents system to help self-driving cars correct slipping tires – Motor Authority

Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:02:46)

iRig Micro Amp – $150 US Direct. Available on Amazon US for $152 US – Not in the UK store at time of writing.

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: