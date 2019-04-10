Essential Apple Podcast 131: It was a quiet week… & then it wasn’t!

Recorded 7th April 2019
This week was a bit slim on Apple news, or at least until the last minute… Then all of a sudden there were quite a few stories including MagSafe, an ML/AI hire, iTunes rumours and Apple ads on YouTube. Anyway to discuss all of these and whatever else we turn up along the way I am joined by Nick “Spligosh” Riley and original EAP host Mark Chappell.
Also I have to give a big shout out to all the slackers who put in stories – I don't always thank them but every week members post possiible stories into the slack, and without them I would never find some of the great things they turn up. Thanks to all of them.
On this week’s show:
MARK CHAPPELL
- @oceanspeed on Twitter and sometimes puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
APPLE
- Sonnet eGFX Radeon RX 560 Breakaway Puck hits Apple Store, but you don’t have to wait – AppleInsider
- Apple hires Google AI expert Ian Goodfellow to direct machine learning – VentureBeat
- Apple is exploring an updated version of MagSafe, one of its best charging inventions ever – Business Insider
- Apple’s Ad About a Scrappy Group of Coworkers Is Honestly Better Than Most Sitcoms – AdWeek
- Nexflix Removing AirPlay Support is a Strange and Somewhat Consumer Hostile Move – iPad Insight
- Rumor: macOS 10.15 may see iTunes broken up into multiple apps – Apple World Today
- We tend not to get into “rumours” too much but this is Steve Troughton-Smith we’re hearing from here…
TECHNOLOGY
- Bad Apple Demo on lots of hardware on YouTube as mentioned by Mark
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Cloudflare announces Warp: a new free VPN service for iOS – 9to5Mac
- Understanding Outline – Google’s new DIY VPN service – VPN Pro
- Browser choice screen for Android must offer real alternatives – Cliqz
- This is an interesting look at the dependencies of browsers etc (based on Android, so hence no Safari etc) but interesting none the less)
- Russia blocks encrypted mail service provider ProtonMail – DataBreaches.net
- These Chinese sanitation workers have to wear location-tracking bracelets now – The Verge
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- LuLu – the open source Little Snitch “lite” – Objective-See
- The paid for Little Snitch is far more comprehensive though – Objective Development
- Privacy Pro SmartVPN by Disconnect
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Apple patents system to help self-driving cars correct slipping tires – Motor Authority
Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:02:46)
- iRig Micro Amp – $150 US Direct. Available on Amazon US for $152 US – Not in the UK store at time of writing.
Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn't have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
