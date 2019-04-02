Essential Apple Podcast 130: So that Showtime event… Hot or not?

Recorded 31st March 2019

This week, in the wake of the Apple “It’s Showtime” keynote, and with the luxury of a few days to mull it all over, I am joined by very special guest Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies and Tech.pinions to examine what was hot and what was not… and consider why so much of it felt like it wasn’t fully baked yet. Plus, as always, a few other stories from the tech sphere.

A special thank you shout out to Allister Jenks (@zkarj) for his special donation to support the show… Very much appreciated.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount! Get Photolemur 2 free by helping this YouTube video to 100,000 views.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

On this week’s show:

CAROLINA MILANESI

Industry Analyst at Creative Strategies

Writer and podcaster with Tech.pinions

On Twitter as @caro_milanesi

APPLE

Apple announce News+, Arcade, Card, TV+ and original content – Apple Readly offers almost 4000 titles for a similar price and also offers family sharing. Carolina’s take – Tech.pinions Apple’s Services event: What the indie analysts are saying – Apple 3.0

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat officially canceled – Cnet Steven Sinofsky @stevesi – Twiter

Apple hires Tesla’s head of electric powertrains in effort to bring electric car to market – electrek

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Tough cookies: MEPs call for EU websites to be scrubbed of trackers – The Register

Article 13: EU passes copyright directive which will lead to a more censored internet – Private Internet Access

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls for Global Internet Regulations – Bloomberg Yet ironically – US charges Facebook with high-tech housing discrimination – ABC News



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Cardhop for iOS makes contact management quick and simple – Cult of Mac

From Allister (@zkarj) For Luminar users… I found this video incredibly informative. Not only for the topic it claims to be about, as there are a few other useful tips in there – YouTube

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Mother and her daughter rescued with new police tool – Daily Mail Online

Nemo’s Hardware Store

No Hardware Store this week – Nemo was otherwise engaged

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: