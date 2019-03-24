TechFan 390 – Hair Metal Podcast

Don’t let the picture fool you, we won’t be playing any 80s hair music on this show. We do discuss, briefly, the new Apple products, social media and the effort to curtail the sharing of murder videos, and Tim argues with David that almost no one cares that MySpace lost 12 years worth of music. Finally, Tim reviews Dirt and Glam Metal takes the spotlight in our WikiTrolling segment.

Subscribe in iTunes

Bose Headphones at OWC!

Links:

Glam metal on Wikipedia

MySpace admits losing 12 years’ worth of music uploads

Social media sites struggle to contain video of New Zealand shooting



