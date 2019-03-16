TechFan 389 – Srulling Around

Warren wants to break up Apple, Google, Facebook, and maybe even TechFan! Amazon cracks down on counterfeit sellers, the Galaxy S10 is easily spoofed, and Friendster is our focus on Wikitrolling. Plus David and Tim discuss Captain Marvel.
