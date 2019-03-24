MyMac Podcast 747: Plane Updates

Guy is finally back from his east coast extravaganza where he and Tracey spent a significant amount of time not feeling well. Gaz finally has a music snippet for Gaz’s news snippets, and they discuss all the new Apple hardware. It’s enough to make you feel like a Funky Poodle.
Links:
Guy’s Pick: While the car I had was no great shakes with it’s infotainment system, my iPhone 8 and the Waze app pointed us in the right direction.
Gaz’s Pick: Find a Grave
Link to Steve Jochum’s Album
