Essential Apple Podcast 128: Mindblowing stuff is coming!

This week I am joined by fellow Suffolk MUG member and Slackroom resident Suffolk Pete to ponder the likely shenanigans to come on the 25th, and WWDC in June, pour scorn on scientists claims that AirPods give you cancer, scratch our heads over the Apple headmounted display patents and of course a few other things that caught our attention this week.

SUFFOLK PETE

Very occasionally on Twitter as @hermboy and in the Slackroom

Everything you need to know before Apple’s March 25 “it’s show time” event – Ars Technica Apple Will Offer its Content For Free and is Targeting Oscars – Mac Observer New ‘Apple News Magazine’ details uncovered in iOS and Mac betas: PDF-based, offline reading, more – 9to5 Mac

Apple to host annual Worldwide Developers Conference June 3-7 in San Jose – Apple Newsroom Apple’s SVP Phil Schiller hypes 2019 WWDC in rare interview – Apple Insider From Animoji to TestFlight: Apple’s four WWDC invitations are bursting with app icons – Apple Insider

Apple just released a 45-second video on why you should care about your smartphone’s privacy – Business Insider

Scientists sign petition saying that AirPods can cause cancer – Phone Arena

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 comes to Mac with Mojave & Dark Mode support, Touch Bar integration, more – 9to5 Mac

Apple’s Fourth Head Mounted Display Device Patent this Month focuses on Engineering a Superior Face Seal System – Patently Apple

Mozilla launches its free, encrypted file sharing service, Firefox Send – Tech Crunch Dropbox limits free users to 3 devices – PC Mag

Ikea’s 3D-printed add-ons make its furniture more accessible for people with disabilities – The Verge

National Cyber Security Centre – UK Gov

MacQuisition Will Decrypt Physical Images From Macs With T2 Chip – BlackBag Technologies

IBM used Flickr photos for facial-recognition project – BBC News

ProtonMail Transparency report – ProtonMail Blog

Tip: if you can’t find a symbol you need via the iOS keyboard, then check out this website for the one you need. Just press and hold the one wanted and it’ll copy and allow you to paste it in where needed – Glyphboard There are several apps on the App Store that also help with this.

WiFi Blast – sorry, seems this is just a scammy ad promoting who knows what it is… probably better off with a cheap Mesh like this Amazon UK / Amazon US

Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:01:50)

