Essential Apple Podcast 128: Mindblowing stuff is coming!

This week I am joined by fellow Suffolk MUG member and Slackroom resident Suffolk Pete to ponder the likely shenanigans to come on the 25th, and WWDC in June, pour scorn on scientists claims that AirPods give you cancer, scratch our heads over the Apple headmounted display patents and of course a few other things that caught our attention this week.
Recorded 17th March 2019
SUFFOLK PETE
APPLE
- Everything you need to know before Apple’s March 25 “it’s show time” event – Ars Technica
- Apple Will Offer its Content For Free and is Targeting Oscars – Mac Observer
- New ‘Apple News Magazine’ details uncovered in iOS and Mac betas: PDF-based, offline reading, more – 9to5 Mac
- Apple to host annual Worldwide Developers Conference June 3-7 in San Jose – Apple Newsroom
- Apple’s SVP Phil Schiller hypes 2019 WWDC in rare interview – Apple Insider
- From Animoji to TestFlight: Apple’s four WWDC invitations are bursting with app icons – Apple Insider
- Apple just released a 45-second video on why you should care about your smartphone’s privacy – Business Insider
- Scientists sign petition saying that AirPods can cause cancer – Phone Arena
- CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 comes to Mac with Mojave & Dark Mode support, Touch Bar integration, more – 9to5 Mac
- Apple’s Fourth Head Mounted Display Device Patent this Month focuses on Engineering a Superior Face Seal System – Patently Apple
TECHNOLOGY
- Mozilla launches its free, encrypted file sharing service, Firefox Send – Tech Crunch
- Dropbox limits free users to 3 devices – PC Mag
- Ikea’s 3D-printed add-ons make its furniture more accessible for people with disabilities – The Verge
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- National Cyber Security Centre – UK Gov
- MacQuisition Will Decrypt Physical Images From Macs With T2 Chip – BlackBag Technologies
- IBM used Flickr photos for facial-recognition project – BBC News
- ProtonMail Transparency report – ProtonMail Blog
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Tip: if you can’t find a symbol you need via the iOS keyboard, then check out this website for the one you need. Just press and hold the one wanted and it’ll copy and allow you to paste it in where needed – Glyphboard
- There are several apps on the App Store that also help with this.
- WiFi Blast – sorry, seems this is just a scammy ad promoting who knows what it is… probably better off with a cheap Mesh like this Amazon UK / Amazon US
Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:01:50)
- Black Eye – PRO Portrait Tele G4 – Universal smartphone lens for IOS and Android – Amazon £82 UK or $90 US
